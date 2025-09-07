Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU Stock Position Trimmed by Boundary Creek Advisors LP

Boundary Creek Advisors LP reduced its stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,032 shares during the quarter. Centrus Energy comprises approximately 2.9% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 589.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 69.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE LEU opened at $205.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.91 and a 52 week high of $264.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.78 and its 200 day moving average is $134.65. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $1.01. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEU shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.09.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Articles

