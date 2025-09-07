Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,348,702 Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,348,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 50.0% during the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 42,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 41.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 40,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ opened at $75.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.82. Cameco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.32.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

