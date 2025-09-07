Talon Private Wealth LLC Purchases 9,284 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November $PNOV

Talon Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Talon Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNOV. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000.

PNOV stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $686.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $40.10.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

