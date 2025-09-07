Teza Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC accounts for 0.6% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TechnipFMC by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,462,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,360,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,439,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in TechnipFMC by 170.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 94,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 59,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $348,222.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 62,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,743.36. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE FTI opened at $38.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.42%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

