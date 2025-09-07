USS Investment Management Ltd Has $239.58 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 805,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 1.8% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $239,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 966.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.1%

VRSK stock opened at $270.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.02 and a 200 day moving average of $293.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.01 and a 52 week high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $294,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,147,865.07. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,436,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 54,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,399,305. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,621 shares of company stock worth $7,574,943. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.