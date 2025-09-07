Talon Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Talon Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 72.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Talon Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Talon Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $462.60 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $467.50. The company has a market cap of $185.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.64.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.