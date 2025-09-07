Talon Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Talon Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4,756.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Talon Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 940,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,096,000 after acquiring an additional 253,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FANG. Melius assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $228.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.17.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at $14,586,306. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of FANG opened at $138.71 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $200.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.93 and a 200 day moving average of $142.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

