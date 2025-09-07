AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.4% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $475.39 and last traded at $472.75. Approximately 2,429,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,967,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $499.97.

Specifically, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.97, for a total transaction of $170,789.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,105.50. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $17,578,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 269,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,579,499.65. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.86.

AppLovin Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $165.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $402.06 and its 200 day moving average is $347.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,902,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,615,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,844,000 after purchasing an additional 133,402 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,270,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,876,000 after purchasing an additional 992,316 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

