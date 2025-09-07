Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,128 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in AMETEK by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 183,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 34,866 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AMETEK by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in AMETEK by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 52,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after buying an additional 25,238 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1,230.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 235,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after buying an additional 218,185 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $187.41 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.02 and a 12 month high of $198.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.45.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

