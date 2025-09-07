Tiptree Advisors LLC Invests $2.91 Million in Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY

Tiptree Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000. Waystar makes up approximately 2.4% of Tiptree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Waystar by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Waystar by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,799,000 after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Waystar by 3,523.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 41,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waystar by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 146,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 63,326 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on WAY shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Waystar in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

In related news, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $125,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 193,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,152,589.61. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider T. Craig Bridge sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $3,152,650.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 682,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,326,646.87. This trade represents a 11.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,411 shares of company stock worth $9,110,688. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WAY opened at $37.27 on Friday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Waystar had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $270.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

