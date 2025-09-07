EVT Limited (EVT) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.22 on September 24th

EVT Limited (ASX:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 150.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This is a 10.0% increase from EVT’s previous final dividend of $0.20.
EVT Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
EVT Company Profile
