FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Purchased by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,650,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 85.9% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $386,399,000 after buying an additional 732,266 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 18,202.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $133,003,000 after buying an additional 542,605 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 433,789 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $122,038,000 after buying an additional 318,448 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,994,848,000 after buying an additional 289,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,036.25. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $227.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.49. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $308.53. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on FedEx from $278.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.