UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $32,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Booking by 300.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 8 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,505.80 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,700.97 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5,615.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,198.75.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6,700.00 target price (up from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6,250.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,808.81.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $134,841,031.80. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,052 shares of company stock valued at $22,511,858. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

