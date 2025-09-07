Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires Shares of 6,689 Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Docusign by 372.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,826,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,269 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,477,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Docusign by 809.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,459,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 251.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 734,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,795,000 after buying an additional 525,294 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docusign Stock Up 4.7%

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.02. Docusign Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.35.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.35 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 9.08%.Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Docusign from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Docusign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $3,100,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,122.33. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $39,713.58. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $654,827.85. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,631. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

