Petrus Trust Company LTA Acquires 398 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,822 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $326.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.67 and a 1-year high of $326.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.36.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,251.66. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,440 shares of company stock worth $6,786,586 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie increased their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.83.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

