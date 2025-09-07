iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. NSI Retail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,782,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,603,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $237.77 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.40 and a 200-day moving average of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.