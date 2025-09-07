Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,148 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DVN opened at $34.77 on Friday. Devon Energy Corporation has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,061.46. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.15.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

