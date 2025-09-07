The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Holdings Decreased by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,019 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $4,282,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 29.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 121.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 183,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 100,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $5,259,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BK. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:BK opened at $103.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.89. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

