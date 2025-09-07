Sylebra Capital LLC Invests $7.63 Million in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,000. Futu comprises approximately 0.4% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sylebra Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Futu as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 285.2% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,307,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189,189 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 48.2% in the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,901,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,632,000 after acquiring an additional 618,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 30.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,824,000 after acquiring an additional 417,620 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth approximately $98,651,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 830,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after acquiring an additional 523,808 shares during the last quarter.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $187.28 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $199.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Futu from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Futu from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Futu from $176.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America raised Futu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

View Our Latest Report on Futu

Futu Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.