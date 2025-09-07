American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Acquired by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in American Water Works by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in American Water Works by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 13,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of AWK opened at $143.47 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $143.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AWK

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.