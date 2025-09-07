FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February $FFEB is Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February makes up 3.1% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth $319,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 99.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 451,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,034,000 after buying an additional 224,962 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth $211,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Grantvest Financial Group LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 2.3%

FFEB opened at $54.11 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.