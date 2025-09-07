Presima Securities ULC Has $24.58 Million Stock Holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. $UDR

Presima Securities ULC boosted its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,062 shares during the quarter. United Dominion Realty Trust accounts for 5.5% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Presima Securities ULC owned about 0.16% of United Dominion Realty Trust worth $24,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 140,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 2,486.9% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 154,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 148,644 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,348,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,933,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered United Dominion Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.04.

United Dominion Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:UDR opened at $39.06 on Friday. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 102.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.64 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 7.81%.United Dominion Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.490-2.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Dominion Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 452.63%.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

