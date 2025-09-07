Presima Securities ULC Purchases 151 Shares of Public Storage $PSA

Presima Securities ULC grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up about 0.5% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.62.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA stock opened at $297.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.91. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.60 and a twelve month high of $369.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.86%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

