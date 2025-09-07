Presima Securities ULC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

Presima Securities ULC decreased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,001 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,960,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408,442 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,838,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,615,000 after acquiring an additional 459,752 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,885,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,074,000 after acquiring an additional 567,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,543,000 after acquiring an additional 311,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,240,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $23.28 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company had revenue of $211.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.74 million. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 50,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 54,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,546.70. This trade represents a 48.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

