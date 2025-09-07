Adelante Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Adelante Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 263,602 shares during the quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 11,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $84.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average of $80.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.19, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $125.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $737.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.02 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is -4,061.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

