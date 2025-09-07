Adelante Capital Management LLC Has $33.60 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Adelante Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,292 shares during the quarter. Ventas accounts for about 2.4% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $33,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1,334.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $699,831.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,678,121. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $2,033,536.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,250.36. This trade represents a 14.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,788 shares of company stock worth $18,279,081. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Up 0.2%

VTR opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.87, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.68 and a twelve month high of $71.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.36.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

