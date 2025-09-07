COPT Defense Properties $CDP Shares Purchased by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC increased its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. COPT Defense Properties makes up approximately 0.4% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC owned 0.05% of COPT Defense Properties worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDP. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 27,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 7,050.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 166,148 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 0.8%

CDP opened at $30.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.93. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 19.23%.COPT Defense Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.680 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.690 EPS. Analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

