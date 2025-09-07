Presima Securities ULC Sells 317,305 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Presima Securities ULC reduced its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 317,305 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty comprises approximately 0.8% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.8% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 62,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,966,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,971,000 after purchasing an additional 338,141 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 309.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 89,390 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $52.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 32.04%.The company had revenue of $241.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.370-2.410 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $44.00 price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

Read Our Latest Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 26,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $975,174.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.