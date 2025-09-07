Adelante Capital Management LLC Purchases 802,526 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1,380.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 860,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 802,526 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up about 3.5% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Realty Income worth $49,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,267,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,853 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 27.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,971,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,813,000 after purchasing an additional 992,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 6,002.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 706,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 694,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 313.59%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.