Presima Securities ULC Buys 37,232 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Presima Securities ULC grew its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,232 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises approximately 3.6% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $16,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,647,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,802 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,395,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sun Communities by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,611,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,294,000 after buying an additional 820,422 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sun Communities by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,118,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after buying an additional 568,514 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,256,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.71.

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:SUI opened at $129.69 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.62 and a 200 day moving average of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.79 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sun Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.510-6.670 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

