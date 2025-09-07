17,374 Shares in XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR $XPEV Acquired by Sender Co & Partners Inc.

Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in XPeng by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in XPeng by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in XPeng by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 71,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,514,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in XPeng by 567.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,306,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Stock Performance

XPeng stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $27.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of XPeng and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.40 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $19.00 price objective on shares of XPeng and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.85.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

