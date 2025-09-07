Sender Co & Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in Global X Silver Miners ETF $SIL

Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 120.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 74,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 620.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 180,917 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 2.0%

SIL opened at $61.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $62.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.92.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

