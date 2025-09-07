Head-To-Head Survey: Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) vs. Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) and Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Enova International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Enova International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Enova International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group 25.38% 15.66% 4.22% Enova International 8.75% 23.33% 5.23%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enova International has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mr. Cooper Group and Enova International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 0 5 4 0 2.44 Enova International 0 0 5 1 3.17

Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus target price of $140.38, suggesting a potential downside of 34.13%. Enova International has a consensus target price of $111.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.68%. Given Enova International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enova International is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Enova International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $3.10 billion 4.41 $669.00 million $8.74 24.38 Enova International $2.66 billion 1.13 $209.45 million $9.42 12.76

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Enova International. Enova International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mr. Cooper Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enova International beats Mr. Cooper Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer and correspondent channels. The company provides its services under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan. It offers money transfer services. It markets its financing products under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, OnDeck, Headway Capital, Simplic, and Pangea names. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

