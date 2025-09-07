Sender Co & Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Sender Co & Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. MongoDB makes up 1.4% of Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 15.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.6% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $236,067.92. Following the sale, the director owned 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,983.68. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,104,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,557,420. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,730 shares of company stock worth $15,966,159 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $324.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.58. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.78 and a 52-week high of $370.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.37 and a beta of 1.49.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.