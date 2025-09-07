Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) vs. Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Financial Contrast

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) and Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Green Dot shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Green Dot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Green Dot”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services $10.13 billion 3.54 $1.45 billion $0.18 381.57 Green Dot $1.72 billion 0.44 -$26.70 million ($0.44) -31.17

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than Green Dot. Green Dot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Information Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Green Dot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services 1.09% 18.73% 8.58% Green Dot -1.24% 9.93% 1.66%

Risk & Volatility

Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Dot has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fidelity National Information Services and Green Dot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services 1 7 13 0 2.57 Green Dot 1 1 2 2 2.83

Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus price target of $91.63, suggesting a potential upside of 33.41%. Green Dot has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.21%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than Green Dot.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Green Dot on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions. It also offers trading and asset, lending, leveraged and syndicated loan markets, and treasury and risk solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs. It offers money processing services, such as cash transfer services that enable consumers to deposit or pick up cash and pay bills with cash at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer; and simply paid disbursement services, which enable wages and authorized funds disbursement to its deposit account programs and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program manager. In addition, the company offers tax processing services comprising tax refund transfers, which provide the processing technology to facilitate receipt of a taxpayers' refund proceeds; small business lending to independent tax preparation providers that seek small advances; and fast cash advance, a loan that enables tax refund recipients. Green Dot Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

