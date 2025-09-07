Sender Co & Partners Inc. Buys 3,957 Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Sender Co & Partners Inc. grew its stake in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 186.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1,159.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 228,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,042,000 after buying an additional 210,310 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider James Philip Bishop sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total value of $536,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,087.68. This represents a 28.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Mark Taylor sold 15,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.80, for a total transaction of $4,352,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,724,547.20. This trade represents a 47.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $6,759,745 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLUT shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $295.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 145.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.29. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a twelve month low of $196.88 and a twelve month high of $313.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.23 and a 200-day moving average of $263.41.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $245.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

