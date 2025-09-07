Talon Private Wealth LLC Makes New $32.60 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February $UFEB

Talon Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,006,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,603,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February accounts for about 4.4% of Talon Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Talon Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Stock Down 0.3%

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.49. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $34.81.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

