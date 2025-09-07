Tamar Securities LLC Invests $373,000 in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA

Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 319.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 328.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Performance

ETHA opened at $32.77 on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

