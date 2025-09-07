Unconventional Investor LLC Has $407,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF $EWT

Unconventional Investor LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3,512.4% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 5,216,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072,082 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 39,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 93,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,789,000 after purchasing an additional 368,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWT opened at $60.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average is $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

