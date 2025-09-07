SharkNinja, Inc. $SN Shares Sold by Tenzing Global Management LLC

Tenzing Global Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. SharkNinja comprises about 1.1% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,876,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 141,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 92,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 2.5% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 175,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharkNinja Stock Down 3.3%

SN opened at $117.25 on Friday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $128.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. SharkNinja had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. SharkNinja’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SharkNinja from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Monday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $108.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of SharkNinja from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SharkNinja presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

