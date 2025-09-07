BlackLine $BL Shares Acquired by Tensile Capital Management LP

Tensile Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 871,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,488 shares during the quarter. BlackLine comprises approximately 5.4% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tensile Capital Management LP’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $42,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 124.3% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,959,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,901,000 after buying an additional 1,086,185 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,186,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,443,000 after acquiring an additional 611,499 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,548,000 after acquiring an additional 64,676 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 408.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 815,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after acquiring an additional 655,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 770,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BL. Wall Street Zen lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded BlackLine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of BlackLine to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackLine news, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $35,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,534.90. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $53.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $66.25.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BlackLine had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 13.05%.The firm had revenue of $172.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. BlackLine has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.240 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.510 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.