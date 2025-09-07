Tensile Capital Management LP Has $68.95 Million Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO

Tensile Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 861,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Q2 makes up 8.8% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tensile Capital Management LP owned 1.38% of Q2 worth $68,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 16,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Q2 by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $112.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,578.42 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.10.

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 786 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $58,281.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,276.80. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $126,920.64. Following the transaction, the executive owned 175,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,626,170.56. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,485 shares of company stock worth $750,307. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QTWO. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Q2 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Q2 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

