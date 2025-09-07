722,815 Shares in Unum Group $UNM Acquired by Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. bought a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 722,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,881,000. Unum Group accounts for 6.0% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,816,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,814,000 after acquiring an additional 264,268 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Unum Group by 155.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,604,000 after buying an additional 1,387,139 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,654,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,775,000 after acquiring an additional 191,572 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Unum Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,416,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNM. Barclays set a $96.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a $87.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.15.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of UNM opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

