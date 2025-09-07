496,689 Shares in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Acquired by Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 496,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,109,000. Lam Research comprises 3.7% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 42,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $102.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.82. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $108.02.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Lam Research from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

