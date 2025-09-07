Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. $AXGN

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of AxoGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

AxoGen Trading Up 3.8%

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $15.98 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $735.24 million, a PE ratio of -159.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

