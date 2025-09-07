Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stake Cut by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 18,669 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.1% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $147,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,385,585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,164,134,000 after buying an additional 1,236,251 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,898,496,000 after buying an additional 567,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,243.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,225.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,124.35. The company has a market cap of $528.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.80 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,625,558.70. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group restated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Saturday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.58.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

