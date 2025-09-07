Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stake in Park Aerospace Corp. $PKE

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 1.24% of Park Aerospace worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Park Aerospace by 515.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Park Aerospace by 1,513.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Park Aerospace Price Performance

PKE opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $20.72.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.98%.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 147.06%.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

