Daktronics, Inc. $DAKT Shares Acquired by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 5,889.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Daktronics during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Daktronics during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Insider Activity

In other Daktronics news, insider Sheila Mae Anderson sold 3,839 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $64,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 39,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,885.70. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Daktronics Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ DAKT opened at $17.38 on Friday. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $853.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Daktronics

(Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.