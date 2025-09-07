Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 198,858 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80,220 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Citigroup cut their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $162.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.02 and a 200-day moving average of $164.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.