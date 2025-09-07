Plancorp LLC Purchases Shares of 3,941 Sysco Corporation $SYY

Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,409,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,740,000 after purchasing an additional 208,105 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 66,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average of $75.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $83.17.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price target on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $595,431.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,797. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,377 shares of company stock worth $7,361,490. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

